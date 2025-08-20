Home

Did Sheikh Hasina’s party open office in Delhi? India makes big statement on claims made by Yunus government

India has strongly rejected the claims that members of ousted Sheikh Hasina’s party were carrying out “anti-Bangladesh” in India.

India vs Bangladesh: In a significant war of words between the two countries, India strongly rejected the claims made by the interim government of Bangladesh led by Professor Muhammad Yunus that members of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League were carrying out “anti-Bangladesh” activities on Indian soil. Dismissing the allegations as “misplaced”, India highlighted that “free, fair and inclusive” elections should be held in Bangladesh at the earliest. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent war of words between India vs Bangladesh on the “anti-Bangladesh” activities on Indian soil.

What did Yunus government accused India of?

“Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders/activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices, is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh,” the statement from the interim government of Bangladesh read.

“The government of Bangladesh, therefore, would urge the government of India to take immediate steps to ensure that no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from being in the Indian soil…,” the statement added.

How has Indian government reacted to Bangladesh’s claims?

“The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced,” the statement by the Foreign Ministry read as it rejected claims made by Bangladesh.

Story highlights:

Bangladesh had accused India by saying that Sheikh Hasina’s party members were carrying out “anti-Bangladesh” in India. India has said that it does not allow political activities against other countries. India has rejected the claims of the Yunus government. India has also also called for ‘free and fair’ elections in Bangladesh.

Notably, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been ousted after a student-led antigovernmental movement on August 5, 2024, and since has been reportedly residing in India. Also, the Yunus government has been known for its anti-India stance.











