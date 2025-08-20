Home

News

DK Shivakumar calls Karnataka as most preferred destination for tech investments after iPhone 17 production begins in…, Apple to investment Rs…

Industry executives say it isn’t just incentives. “The depth of talent in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, is unmatched in India. Investors go where the engineers are, and that’s a huge advantage for the state,” said one Bengaluru-based consultant.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn has started production of iPhone 17 from its new manufacturing facility at Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said on Monday. “Pleased to share that Foxconn has commenced production of the latest iPhone 17 at its new manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. This is Foxconn’s 2nd largest unit outside China, built with an investment of $2.8 billion (₹25,000 crore),” read the Minister’s post on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also took to Twitter and called the beginning of iPhone’s production in the state as a historic moment. ” Namma Bengaluru Leads India into the Apple Era! Bengaluru is scripting history as iPhone 17 production begins at Foxconn’s new unit with an investment of ₹25,000 crore. Apple has further strengthened its roots here by leasing 2.7 lakh sq ft office space in our city for ₹1,010 crore over the next decade. These milestones bring thousands of opportunities for our youth and position Karnataka as a key player in global technology. With every such investment, our state is proving to be the preferred destination for the world’s biggest companies. Time and again, Bengaluru shows why it’s the heartbeat of India’s tech revolution,” Shivakumar wrote.

Namma Bengaluru Leads India into the Apple Era! Bengaluru is scripting history as iPhone 17 production begins at Foxconn’s new unit with an investment of ₹25,000 crore. Apple has further strengthened its roots here by leasing 2.7 lakh sq ft office space in our city for ₹1,010… pic.twitter.com/Lh4zoSAtdr — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 20, 2025

Shivakumar also underlined Karnataka’s growing pull for technology investors, crediting the Congress government’s pro-business policies for keeping the state ahead of its peers.

In a recent post on X, Shivakumar said global companies continue to choose Karnataka because the administration has made it easier to invest and expand. “Clear rules, faster approvals, strong infrastructure—that’s why Karnataka remains the first choice for tech giants,” he wrote.

It is important to note that Bengaluru anchors India’s software exports and has become home to hundreds of global capability centers. Over the past year, fresh commitments have come in semiconductors, electric mobility, and aerospace. Some of the largest names in the electronics supply chain have also announced expansion plans.

Policy has played a role:

The industrial and IT frameworks introduced by the government offer single-window clearances and sector-specific incentives. More recently, a policy aimed directly at global capability centres was cleared, with an eye on drawing in new jobs and investment over the next five years.

Industry executives say it isn’t just incentives. “The depth of talent in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, is unmatched in India. Investors go where the engineers are, and that’s a huge advantage for the state,” said one Bengaluru-based consultant.

What’s striking is the attempt to spread investment beyond the capital. Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Tumakuru are being positioned as growth nodes, backed by infrastructure spending. Whether these towns can replicate Bengaluru’s success remains to be seen, but the intent is clear.

Story Highlights

Bengaluru is scripting history as iPhone 17 production begins at Foxconn’s new unit Foxconn is investing Rs 25,000 crore in the project Karnataka Deputy CM says, clear rules, faster approvals, strong infrastructure—that’s why Karnataka remains the first choice for tech giants. Bengaluru anchors India’s software exports and has become home to hundreds of global capability centers.

For Shivakumar, who has often spoken about jobs and economic growth as his core priorities, the investment narrative is also political. By projecting Karnataka as an investment magnet, he is reinforcing his government’s business-friendly image at a time when states are competing fiercely for capital.











