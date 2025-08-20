Home

Here’s when and where you can watch Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu’s comedy drama Maareesan on OTT

This film, which was released in the previous month, is now all set for its OTT debut, which features two finest artists of Indian Cinema.

A mysterious journey unfolds when two unlikely companions set off across Tamil Nadu. One is a cunning thief with ulterior motives; the other, an elderly man battling memory loss. What begins as a simple plan for deception soon transforms into an emotional odyssey neither expected.

When and where to watch Maareesan?

Maareesan, the latest Tamil film starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 22, 2025. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, this road-trip thriller delves into themes of trust, redemption, and the complexities of human relationships.

What is the storyline?

The storyline of Maareesan follows Dhaya, a small-time thief (played by Fahadh Faasil), who targets Velayudham, an elderly man with Alzheimer’s (played by Vadivelu), as part of a con. Dhaya pretends to help Velayudham in his supposed quest to find his long-lost daughter, seeing it as an easy opportunity to gain something in return. As they journey together across Tamil Nadu, what begins as manipulation slowly evolves into a genuine emotional bond. Dhaya starts to empathize with Velayudham’s vulnerability and sincerity. The road trip reveals hidden truths, personal regrets, and forces both characters to confront their pasts.

How were the performances?

The performances were widely appreciated, with Vadivelu earning particular praise for his role as Velayudham. Known primarily for his comedic work, Vadivelu showcased his range with a restrained and emotional performance that became one of the film’s strongest elements. Fahadh Faasil, as the morally grey thief Dhaya, delivered a layered portrayal, effectively capturing the character’s transformation from selfish motives to empathy and redemption.

How was the box office response?

Despite the critical praise, the film, which was released on July 25, struggled at the box office. Maareesan opened to a modest Rs 75 lakh on its first day and eventually collected around Rs 6.55 crore domestically. With an estimated production budget of Rs 15 crore, the film failed to recover its costs theatrically. Audiences responded well to the film post-theatrical release, and it currently holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2. While Maareesan may not have achieved commercial success, it resonated deeply with viewers for its sincere performances and heartfelt narrative.

