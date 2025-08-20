Home

Here’s when and where you can watch Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol’s period thriller Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1

Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol’s most anticipated film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, Sword Vs Spirit, has made its debut on the OTT platform.

In realm of Telugu cinema, few films have generated as much anticipation as Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, Sword Vs Spirit. With its grand visuals and star-studded cast, the film promised an epic cinematic experience. Now, audiences have the opportunity to witness this spectacle from the comfort of their homes.

When and where can you watch?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish and Jyothi Krishna, features Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal. The film, which had its theatrical release on July 24, 2025, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of August 20, 2025. This swift transition to OTT platforms reflects evolving dynamics of film distribution and its deal with the platform in the digital age.

What was the storyline of Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, Sword Vs Spirit?

The storyline of Hari Hara Veera Mallu revolves around a heroic outlaw named Veera Mallu, played by Pawan Kalyan, who rises against the powerful Mughal Empire in the 17th century. Set during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb (portrayed by Bobby Deol), the plot follows Veera Mallu’s daring mission to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Along the way, he faces political intrigue, personal sacrifices, and epic confrontations, all while being driven by his commitment to justice and freedom. The film blends themes of historical fiction with action, patriotism, and adventure.

How were the performances?

Pawan Kalyan impressed with his strong screen presence in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, while Bobby Deol stood out as a powerful Aurangzeb. Nidhhi Agerwal added charm, and supporting roles by Nargis Fakhri, Aditya Menon, Subbaraju, and Sunil added depth to the historical action drama.

How was the box office response?

Despite high expectations, the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, collecting Rs 84.3 crore net in India and Rs 113.85 crore worldwide, which was made on whopping budget of Rs 250-300 crore. Critics pointed out issues with the film’s visual effects and storytelling.

