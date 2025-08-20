Home

India hits JACKPOT with rare earth elements! Massive deposit of strategic minerals found in THIS state, set to challenge China’s dominance, it is…

A huge deposit of rare earth elements (REEs) has been discovered in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district. This is the first time such a large reserve of these critical minerals has been found in India. With this discovery, India will not only reduce its dependence on China but can also become a strong global player in advanced technology. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that this find will turn Madhya Pradesh into a “critical minerals hub”. Just like the state is called the “energy capital” for its coal power, now it will also be known as the capital of critical minerals.

Rare earth elements are considered the backbone of modern technology. Until now, India had to rely heavily on imports, mainly from China. But the Singrauli discovery could make India more self-reliant and give it a big edge in the global market.

Singrauli to become critical mineral hub

Research carried out by Coal India Limited shows that the coal mines and rocks of Singrauli contain promising levels of REEs such as scandium and yttrium. On average, coal has around 250 parts per million (ppm) of these elements, while non-coal rocks have about 400 ppm. The official announcement of this discovery was made in July 2025. Experts also believe that in the future, coal ash and overburden (waste from mining) could become secondary sources of these valuable minerals.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy shared this information in Parliament. He said this is the first time India has discovered rare earths in such massive quantities. According to him, this breakthrough will be a milestone in making India self-reliant in key areas such as green energy, electronics, and defense technology.

With the discovery of rare earth elements, the Madhya Pradesh government has started planning to build basic infrastructure for processing, research, and exploration of these minerals. Recently, a delegation from the state’s mineral resources department visited the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) unit in Bhopal to discuss potential collaborations. The department is also exploring the possibility of setting up a Center of Excellence on rare earth elements.

Major rare earth minerals

Rare earth elements naturally occur in different mineral formations. The most important ones include Bastnäsite, Xenotime, Loparite, and Monazite. India’s coastal sands and weathered granite soils are also considered rich sources of these minerals.

Key Uses of Rare Earth Elements

Widely used in displays and lighting devices.

Elements like Europium, Terbium, and Yttrium are used in LEDs, LCDs, and flat-panel displays.

Camera and smartphone lenses are made with up to 50 per cent Lanthanum.

Samarium–Cobalt and Neodymium magnets are essential in advanced weapons, satellite communications, and defense electronics.

Lanthanum and Cerium are used in catalytic converters and oil refining to reduce emissions.

Neodymium–Iron–Boron and Samarium–Cobalt magnets are vital for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Lanthanum-based alloys are used in hybrid vehicle batteries.

Mischmetal (a mix of Cerium, Lanthanum, Neodymium, and Praseodymium) improves steel quality.

Gadolinium is used as a contrast agent in MRI scans.

Isotopes of Lutetium and Yttrium are helpful in cancer treatment and PET imaging.











