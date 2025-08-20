‘India should accept defeat, it lost…’: Pakistan Deputy PM, a close aide of Shehbaz Sharif, spews venom against India





India vs Pakistan: In a significant development months after the India-Pakistan conflict where India conducted Operation Sindoor killing more than hundred terrorists and destroyed multiple airbases of Pakistan, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that his country had defeated India in the recent conflict. While addressing a press conference, the Pakistani Foreign claimed that India’s image as a regional security provider had been shattered and went on to say that “India should now accept its defeat.” Here are all the details you need to know about what the Pakistani Foreign has claimed about the recent India-Pakistan.

What has Pakistan Foreign Minister claimed on Indo-Pak conflict?

Readers should note that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is very close to former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan. Not stopping here, the Foreign Minister also claimed Pakistan achieved both air and ground superiority over India during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

What really happened during Operation Sindoor?

Talking about the reality, everyone knows that Pakistan suffered a heavy loss in Operation Sindoor. As a part of its operation, Indian air strikes destroyed terrorist hideouts, military bases and airfields with precision, killing more than a hundred terrorists, leaving Pakistan unable to respond. Even Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif admitted the scale of damage publicly. While India did not suffer any losses, Pakistan still promoted its Army Chief Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

Story highlights:

“Pakistan has emerged victorious in its recent armed conflict with India, which started due to unprovoked ‘Indian aggression’, the Pakistan Foreign Minister said while he was addressing a press conference in London during his official visit to the UK.





