A screenshot claiming to show Karan Kundrra’s profile on the dating app Bumble recently surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

In a recent turn of events, actor Karan Kundrra addressed rumors about his presence on dating app Bumble, despite being in a committed relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash. A screenshot allegedly showing Karan’s profile on the app surfaced online, sparking speculation among fans about whether it is just a mere coincidence or Karan is really swiping behind Tejasswi’s back.

What did Karan Kundrra say?

Karan responded to the buzz with humor, stating, “LOL, yes, that screenshot comes up every 6-7 months.” He further clarified that this has been happening for years and is nothing new. Karan also mentioned that the profile claimed he was in Kalyan, while he was actually spending time with his family in Punjab, adding, “I don’t even know where Kalyan is properly.” For the unversed, Karan was previously associated with Bumble as a brand ambassador during his relationship with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. This past affiliation might explain the recurring appearance of his profile on the app.

How did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship begin?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story began in the high-pressure environment of Bigg Boss 15, where emotions often run high and real connections are rare. Initially, they shared a playful friendship, often teasing each other, but as the weeks progressed, viewers noticed a shift. Karan was the first to admit his feelings, confessing his affection for Tejasswi during late-night conversations and tasks. Tejasswi, although initially guarded, soon reciprocated, and two began openly supporting and defending each other in game. Their relationship was not just a showmance, it lasted beyond Bigg Boss, with both making public appearances, meeting families, and even talking about future plans in interviews.

More about Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra began his career with the popular TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009, where his role as Arjun Punj made him an instant sensation. The show gave him a strong foothold in Indian television and marked the beginning of a successful acting journey. He continued to shine in TV dramas like Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Gumrah – End of Innocence.

Story Highlights

