LevelBlue, a global leader in cloud-based, AI-driven managed security services (MSS), has completed its acquisition of Trustwave, a global provider of cybersecurity and managed detection and response (MDR) leader.

Today’s acquisition establishes LevelBlue as the world’s largest pure-play MSSP with the broadest and most comprehensive portfolio of managed security, offensive security, strategic advisory, incident response, and security software. This unmatched scale empowers clients and partners to accelerate threat detection, streamline security operations, reduce cyber risk, and mature their overall cybersecurity posture.

“The acquisition of Trustwave makes us the most complete cybersecurity partner in the industry,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “We’re redefining what it means to be a managed security provider—combining world-class human expertise with AI-powered, platform-led services to give clients faster detection, smarter response, and long-lasting resilience against evolving threats. By uniting offensive and defensive strengths, we can deliver true defense in depth for enterprises, governments, and partners worldwide.”

LevelBlue and Trustwave unite decades of leadership in MSS, MDR, incident response, and threat intelligence. The combined company integrates LevelBlue’s expertise in network security, strategic risk management, and threat intelligence with Trustwave’s market-leading MDR powered by the Fusion Security Operations Platform, offensive security capabilities, and elite SpiderLabs threat intelligence team. Together, they form a single, unified partner that simplifies operations, accelerates effective response, optimizes leading cyber technologies, and ensures cohesive protection across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.

LevelBlue’s expanded intelligence ecosystem now merges OTX, the world’s largest open threat-sharing platform, with the proprietary detection logic and advanced research capabilities of both LevelBlue Labs and Trustwave SpiderLabs. This unique combination delivers exceptional situational awareness across the threat landscape, enabling faster detection, reduced alert fatigue, and more proactive threat mitigation throughout the security lifecycle.

Earlier this year, Trustwave became the first and only cybersecurity pure-play provider to achieve full authorized status under both the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and StateRAMP. These credentials significantly strengthen LevelBlue’s ability to serve the U.S. Department of Defense, the Defense Industrial Base, federal agencies, and state and local governments worldwide, providing streamlined procurement, compliance assurance, and mission-critical resilience for organizations that cannot afford downtime or exposure.

“LevelBlue’s acquisition of Trustwave, on the heels of the Stroz Friedberg transaction, marks a pivotal moment in cybersecurity, delivering a very broad portfolio of capabilities among pure-play services providers,” said Craig Robinson, IDC Research Vice President for Security Services. “As cyber risks escalate, resilience is now mission-critical for enterprises and government agencies alike.

“IDC research shows that 36% of organizations are significantly increasing their cyber-resilience spending in 2025. This reality reflects security teams’ needs for increased cybersecurity maturity while simultaneously satisfying the C-Suite’s demands for increased resilience and uptime. LevelBlue’s full-featured suite of solutions, including MDR, AI-driven threat detection, incident response, offensive security, and strategic advisory, sets up organizations to shift from a reactive defense posture to proactive resilience at scale.”

This acquisition is part of LevelBlue’s broader strategy to merge the industry’s strongest organizations and capabilities to deliver superior outcomes for clients. In addition to acquiring Trustwave, LevelBlue recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Aon’s (NYSE: AON) Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation consulting groups, including the respected cybersecurity firms Stroz Friedberg and Elysium Digital.

These strategic consolidations address the growing demand for more comprehensive, integrated, and adaptive cybersecurity solutions, positioning LevelBlue as the largest independent, pure-play MSSP globally. The company remains committed to strengthening partnerships, maximizing measurable ROI for clients, and driving innovation to meet evolving threats.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About LevelBlue

We simplify cybersecurity through award-winning managed services, experienced strategic consulting, threat intelligence, and renowned research. Our team is a seamless extension of yours, providing transparency and visibility into security posture and continuously working to strengthen it.

We harness security data from numerous sources and enrich it with artificial intelligence to deliver real-time threat intelligence; this enables more accurate and precise decision making. With a large, always-on global presence, LevelBlue sets the standard for cybersecurity today and tomorrow. We easily and effectively manage risk, so you can focus on your business.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a globally recognized cybersecurity leader that reduces cyber risk and fortifies organizations against disruptive and damaging cyber threats. Trustwave’s comprehensive offensive and defensive cybersecurity portfolio detects what others cannot, responds with greater speed and effectiveness, optimizes clients’ cyber investments, and improves security resilience. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Trustwave leverages its world-class team of security consultants, threat hunters, researchers, and market-leading security operations platform to decrease the likelihood of attacks and minimize potential impact.

Trustwave is an analyst-recognized leader in managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS), cyber advisory, penetration testing, database security, and email security. The elite Trustwave SpiderLabs team provides industry-defining threat research, intelligence, and threat hunting, all of which are infused into Trustwave services and products to fortify cyber resilience in the age of inevitable cyber-attacks.

