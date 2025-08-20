Home

Entertainment

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie becomes Rajinikanth’s third highest grosser in India, after 2.0 and Jailer, earns Rs…

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest release Coolie has now officially become Rajinikanth’s third highest-grossing film in India after 2.0 and Jailer.

Coolie box office collection: Released on 14 August, Rajinikanth starrer Coolie had an impressive box office opening not just in India but across the world. Rajinikanth’s latest release received mixed reviews, but despite that, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie has managed to hold the fort at the box office, despite its slow pace. Now Coolie is officially Rajinikanth’s third-highest-grossing film in Indian after Shankar’s 2.0 (2018), Nelson’s Jailer (2023).

Coolie box office collection day-wise

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. Coolie, with a big anticipation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematography, Coolie had a roar on Day 1. It collected Rs 65 crore on day one, also it stood out as Rajinikanth’s highest-ever opening in Tamil Nadu. Talking about the opening weekend of Coolie, the film made a strong run, collecting Rs 54.75 crore on Friday, Rs 39.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 35.25 crore on Sunday, bringing the total to Rs 194.5 crore.

Kanagaraj’s Coolie, saw a massive drop on weekdays, yet the film made an impressive collection of Rs 12 crore at the box office. According to media reports, early estimates state Coolie is likely to earn Rs 9.50 crore at the box office, putting the day six box office collection at Rs 216 crore.

Check Coolie day-wise earnings

Day Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 65 Cr [Ta: 44.5 Cr ; Hi: 4.5; Te: 15.5; Ka: 0.5] Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 54.75 Cr [Ta: 34.5 Cr ; Hi: 6.25; Te: 13.5; Ka: 0.5] Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 39.5 Cr [Ta: 25.75 Cr ; Hi: 4.25; Te: 9.25; Ka: 0.25] Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 35.25 Cr [Ta: 23.3 Cr ; Hi: 4.75; Te: 6.85; Ka: 0.35] Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 12 Cr [Ta: 7.75 Cr ; Hi: 1.85; Te: 2.25; Ka: 0.15] Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 9.51 Cr [Ta: 5.51 Cr ; Hi: 2.31; Te: 1.69] * rough data Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 0.99 Cr ** Total ₹ 217 Cr

Talking about Thalaivar’s previous hits, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 takes the top position with an impressive earning of Rs 407.05 crore India net. The second highest grosser of Rajinikanth’s film was Jailer, helmed by Nelson, which minted a whopping Rs 348.55 crore. Despite it’s weak run at the box office, Coolie has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, with each day losing it’s run, Coolie is likely to end it’s lifetime earning at Rs 280-320 crore. It is likely to happen in the coming weekend, if Coolie continues to maintain it’s momentum.











