Lubrizol is proud to announce the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Arihant Innochem, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals across Health, Home, and Personal Care markets, to include our portfolio of Nutraceutical ingredients. This strategic move builds on a successful collaboration with Lubrizol that has spanned over three decades. The partnership with Arihant Innochem enables Lubrizol to advance its health and wellness solutions in the Indian market.

Jayesh Vithalani, Lubrizol Senior Manager, Regional Beauty & Home, emphasized, “The partnership with Arihant Innochem combines Lubrizol’s expertise in high-performance, science-backed Nutraceutical solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers with Arihant’s support and distribution models to facilitate continued expansion in a rapidly growing market.”

Mr. Jinesh Shah, Managing Director of Arihant, commented: “Lubrizol is a name synonymous with quality and innovation. We are proud to represent their Nutraceutical ingredients and look forward to creating a distinct niche in the wellness space.”

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with over 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and over 7,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com.

A renowned distributor in the Health, Home, and Personal Care space, Arihant Innochem has emerged as one of the leading channel partners of specialty excipients and Nutraceutical ingredients. Arihant Innochem provides support and distribution for manufacturers across India and South Asian and Middle East regions.

