No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor reveals why Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan were replaced, new cast brings fresh start: ‘We waited…’

Producer Boney Kapoor admits regret over not retaining the original trio of No Entry, but says the sequel with a younger cast might bring a fresh twist.

Anees Bazmee’s 2005 comedy No Entry was a blockbuster that left audiences in splits. With Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan leading the chaos, the film became one of the most loved comedies of its time. Over the years, fans kept asking for a sequel, but the wait stretched endlessly.

Why isn’t the original cast in No Entry 2?

Producer Boney Kapoor recently admitted that the biggest setback for him was not being able to retain the original trio. Speaking with Instant Bollywood, he said, “Poori star cast hi humne change ki. Toh ye humara loss hai that we could not retain the same star cast. We waited for almost 8-10 years, but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen.”

The producer confessed that the delay cost him the chance to recreate the magic with Salman, Anil, and Fardeen. “Gaadi aage nikal gayi,” he said, calling it his “biggest regret.”

Who will be there in the sequel?

No Entry 2 will feature a completely fresh trio—Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. The younger lot is expected to bring new energy to the franchise, though comparisons with the original cast are bound to happen.

What did Boney Kapoor say about the casting shift?

Kapoor was candid about the emotional loss. He praised the original stars, calling Salman and Anil “fantastic actors and brothers” while describing Fardeen as “one of the best guys” in the industry. Yet, he admitted that time passed waiting, and eventually, the project had to move forward.

Who else has joined the film?

According to reports, actress Tamannaah has signed on for the film. She will step into a role inspired by Bipasha Basu’s character from the first movie. The actress is said to be excited about diving into comedy, a genre she hasn’t fully explored before.

Though the absence of Salman, Anil, and Fardeen leaves a void, the sequel aims to reinvent itself with a younger cast and fresh storytelling. For fans, it remains to be seen if the magic of 2005 can be recreated or if No Entry 2 will chart its own path.











