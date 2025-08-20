Home

Not Pran, Gabbar Singh, this dreaded villain, who started as stuntman, became success factor for Amitabh Bachchan’s career, he was…

This renowned actor, who was best known for his villainous presence in the era of 80s and 90s played a key role in the success of Bollywood’s angry young man.

In the shadows of Bollywood’s golden era, where towering heroes like Jai-Veeru and iconic villains like Late Pran, Late Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh, ruled screen, there existed a formidable presence whose name rarely adorned the marquee. With physique that rivaled leading men and a screen presence that left an indelible mark, he became unsung enforcer of countless cinematic tales. Yet, behind the scenes, his life was tapestry of ambition, struggle, and an untimely end that left many questions unanswered.

Who was this actor?

Here we are talking about Late Manik Irani, affectionately known in the industry as “Billa.” Born on October 23, 1953, into a Parsi family in Mumbai, Irani’s fascination with physical strength and bodybuilding set him apart from his peers. Inspired by wrestling legend Dara Singh, he pursued a path that led him to the world of cinema, not as a leading man, but as stuntman and character actor. His journey began under the mentorship of renowned action director M.B. Shetty, who recognized Irani’s potential and brought him into the fold of Bollywood’s action scene.

How was Manik Irani’s filmy career?

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Irani’s filmography expanded to include notable roles in Mard (1985), where he played the formidable Zebisko, and Purani Haveli (1989), where he took on the role of a monstrous antagonist. However, it was his role as the menacing henchman “Billa” in Subhash Ghai’s 1983 film Hero that catapulted him into the limelight.

How Manik Irani became success factor of Amitabh Bachchan?

Manik Irani, played a key behind-the-scenes role in Amitabh Bachchan’s success. As his body double and stunt performer, Irani handled risky action scenes in films like Don and Trishul. His strength and agility helped enhance Bachchan’s action image, making him an unsung hero in the superstar’s rise during the 70s and 80s, shaping “Angry Young Man” persona that became Bachchan’s trademark.

How was Manik Irani’s personal life?

Despite his on-screen success, Irani’s personal life was marred by hardship. Following a separation from his wife, he single-handedly raised his son, only to face the devastating loss of his child to illness. These personal tragedies, coupled with the pressures of the industry, led Irani down a path of alcoholism. His health deteriorated, and he passed away on June 16, 1991, at the young age of 37.

