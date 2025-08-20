Home

Education 3

Over 50 Delhi schools receive bomb blast threats; ‘Terrorizers 111’ call for payment to be the only solution to prevent…

Delhi Bomb Threats: Over 50 schools are on the target of ‘Terrorizers 111’, Know what they’ve warned the schools about.

Over 50 schools in Delhi received bomb blast threats; ‘Terrorizers 111’ call for payment to be the only solution to prevent disaster

Delhi Bomb Threats: In a significant development on Wednesday, more than 50 schools in Delhi received bomb threats in the early morning hours. The warnings were sent through emails by a group, ‘Terrorisers 111’, to more than 50 schools. As per media reports, this number includes many well-known institutions of the city.

To recall, on August 18, similar emails were sent to 32 schools in Delhi. However, they turned out to be deceptive. Now, the schools have taken this matter seriously into consideration. They’ve been conducting thorough searches to investigate the legitimacy of these emails.

What are the claims made in bomb threat emails?

‘Terrorizers 111’ claim that they’ve hacked the schools’ IT systems and have planted explosives like high-yield C4 bombs inside the school buildings, classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses. The group further mentioned transferring 2,000 USD (United States Dollars) within 48 hours to the Ethereum address.

The email even read, “Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorizers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now.”

Which schools have received the bomb threats?

Many popular institutions in Delhi have received bomb threats. Some of the names are DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rahul Model School, and Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

How are the authorities dealing with bomb threat emails?

As per the Delhi Fire Services, the details about such bomb threats were reported and received at two schools initially: SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively.

Even though misleading emails were sent to 32 schools on Monday, i.e., August 18, too, the police teams are conducting a proper investigation into the matter for the security of school students and staff members.











