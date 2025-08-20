Home

Preity Zinta’s team win last ball thriller, RCB star Tim David smashes…

In-form Australia and Royal Challenger Bengaluru batter smashed 46 off 23 balls with five sixes for Preity Zinta co-owned team.

St Lucia Kings captain David Wiese after team’s win in CPL 2025 match. (Photo: CPL/Getty Images)

Defending champions Saint Lucia Kings posted a thrilling last-ball win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match in Basseterre on Wednesday. Needing 201 to win, the Patriots just failed to chase down the target and fell short by three runs.

The match went down to the final over by Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Kings franchise and their captain David Wiese held their nerve. The match came down to the final delivery with Bidaisee and the Patriots requiring four to win off Wiese’s last ball. Wiese nailed his yorker for most of the over but missed his length slightly off the crucial delivery to put one in the slot. Navin duly bunted down towards the boundary at long off only for the towering Tim David to pull off an ice-veined catch to give Kings victory by three runs and break Patriot hearts in the process.

Preity Zinta’s St Lucia Kings are the defending champions in the CPL. Her Punjab Kings team also reached the IPL 2025 final this year.

“We got a little bit too close in the end. Just glad we pulled that one out of the bag. It was a decent effort to get to 200, but we also know that in this field, 200 is probably just on par. So I think we did leave a couple in there. We didn’t quite capitalise on those death overs. But I thought Johnson Charles batted beautifully to get us off to that start, and then Roston Chase and Tim David in the middle there just showed what they could do,” Wiese said after the match.

RCB star Tim David carries on sparkling form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Australia batter Tim David carried on his brilliant form in T20I cricket into the CPL 2025 season as well. David smashed 46 off 23 balls with 5 sixes and 1 four. He put on 86 runs for the fourth wicket with West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase.

Chase was named player of the match for scoring 61 off 38 deliveries with the bat and cementing an all-round performance with 2/27 with the ball, his wily spin economical as ever and pocketing the wickets of Rilee Rossouw and Patriots skipper Jason Holder.

“It was a bit nerve-racking!” said Chase post-match. “I think we made it a hard victory. I thought we could have won it a bit more outright, but I’m still grateful for the two points.”

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots slump to third loss

With the momentum shifting back and forth all match it was a bitter pill for the Patriots to lose at the last after Bidaisee played such a spectacular maiden CPL innings to finish with scoring 50 runs off just 36 balls to see the game go right down to the wire.

The loss sees the Patriots with just one win in four matches and three defeats on the bounce. The Kings head to the top of the CPL table on net run rate despite their first match against the Falcons being abandoned due to rain.











