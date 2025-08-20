



Ras Al Khaimah is experiencing an unprecedented real estate boom, rapidly emerging as among the most dynamic property markets in the UAE, guided by the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250819507313/en/

Guided by a bold strategic vision and a comprehensive master plan, Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, attracting global investors eager to be part of the Emirate’s journey towards sustainable development. (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Emirate is shaping its skyline as it builds its resilient, diversified economy, in line with a strategy that centers around sound planning, sustainability, enhancing quality of life and world-class developments.

In recent years, property sales and prices have surged in Ras Al Khaimah, driven by a wave of hospitality, commercial and residential projects. An expected population growth from 0.4 million to 0.65 million by 2030 is set to generate demand for an estimated 45,000 additional residential units. This sustained growth is anchored in a diversified economy, investor-friendly regulations and the entry of global developers into the market, such as Emaar, Aldar and Ellington, alongside local leaders Marjan, Al Hamra and RAK Properties.

At the forefront of Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation is Al Marjan Island, a premier waterfront destination making strides in the sector under the leadership of CEO Eng. Abdullah Al Abdooli, and playing host to ultra-luxury brands including Wynn, JW Marriott, Nobu, Missoni and The Address. Further expanding its offering, Marjan is developing commercial district RAK Central, a multifunctional hub that blends business, lifestyle and innovation.

Developer Al Hamra, led by CEO Benoy Kurien, continues to set the standard for integrated living with Al Hamra Village’s 4,000+ homes, golf course and vibrant community of 10,000+ residents, complemented by major projects such as Waldorf Astoria Residences, Falcon Island and Al Hamra Waterfront.

Further along the coast, RAK Properties is enhancing the Emirate’s shoreline with its flagship Mina development, already home to award-winning Anantara and InterContinental resorts, with others including Nikki Beach and Four Seasons in the pipeline.

“The vision for Ras Al Khaimah is becoming a reality,” said RAK Properties Chairman Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi. “We are creating a vibrant, sustainable environment that is attracting global investment.”

The company’s CEO, Sameh Muhtadi, asserted: “We are witnessing unprecedented global interest – and this momentum will only continue.”

