Home

Entertainment

Bharti Singh reveals her mother wanted to abort her: ‘Rs 60 mein paida hui, aaj mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar…’

Laughter queen Bharti Singh has produced several comedy shows and has also hosted many award shows. She revealed in an interview that she was an unwanted child and mother wanted to abort her.

It is often said that behind every successful person lies a story that can surprise and inspire others, and the same holds for popular comedian Bharti Singh. Known for bringing laughter to audiences around the world, Bharti understands deeply the true value of laughter in one’s life. These days, a video clip of Bharti Singh is going viral on social media from her interview with Raj Shamani, in which she is seen sharing emotional moments from her life that may surprise you. In the video, she says, “I was the third child in the family. My father worked in a factory, and my mother was a housewife. They already had two children.”

Bharti Singh was an unwanted child

She further said, “At first, I didn’t know that my mom was pregnant. When she found out after 2-3 months, she went to babas and gave me various herbs. He made her sit on feet and wiped the face. Also, he fed hot foods to mom like papaya and dates, hoping the baby (Bharti) wouldn’t survive.”

Bharti Singh was born in Rs 60

Bharti further said, “But I was meant to be born. My mother delivered me on her own. She was alone at home, my father was on night duty, so she gave birth to me by herself and only called the midwife to cut the umbilical cord. The midwife charged 60 rupees, which means I was born for just Rs 60. I am a child worth 60 rupees, and today I’ve bought a house worth 1.6 crore for my mother.”

Let us tell you that Bharti Singh has produced several comedy shows and has also hosted many award shows. She participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 (2012), Nach Baliye 8 (2017), and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (2019). In 2019, she also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi, a show created by her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, for Colors TV.

Bharti was born on July 3, 1984, in Amritsar to a Punjabi family. Both of her parents were from Punjab. Her father passed away when she was two years old.

Bharti has two elder siblings. She was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star One, where she received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a child character named Lalli.

She then appeared as a contestant on Comedy Circus and later co-hosted Comedy Nights Bachao with Krushna Abhishek. According to ETimes, Bharti Singh’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 25-30 crore by 2025.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS:

Bharti Singh’s mother wanted to abort her as she was the third child. When Bharti Singh was born, her mother spent only Rs 60. Now, Bharti Singh has gifted her mother a flat worth Rs 1 core in Mumbai. Bharti Singh’s net worth is Rs 25-30 crore, as per the report in 2025.











