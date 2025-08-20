Home

Salman Khan is once again grabbing headlines, this time for Bigg Boss. The Bollywood superstar is charging a whopping fee to host the reality show.

Bigg Boss 19: TV’s most popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is once again ready to entertain its audience. Like every season, season 19 is also going to be special. Who all will be in the Bigg Boss house is still a secret. But this time the format of the show has also changed. For the first time, it has been kept a digital-first show. The show will start on August 30. However, before the show’s start, the fees of its mega host, Salman Khan, are making headlines.

Salman Khan’s fee for hosting Bigg Boss 19 will surprise you

Do you know that Salman Khan is charging a hefty fee for the show? Bhaijaan has charged a hefty fee for the first three months. You will be shocked to know his fee every week. Although this fee is lower than the previous season, it is still the highest; let us explain why.

How much fee is Salman Khan charging this season?

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for years, and his fees increase every year. The show’s schedule will run for 15 weeks i.e. about 3.5 months and Salman will charge around Rs 8 to 10 crore for every weekend episode. According to sources, Salman Khan has received a hefty fee for hosting Bigg Boss 19 for the first three months. He will get Rs 120 to 150 crore as a fee for the first three months.

This fee is less than last season’s Bigg Boss

Although this fee is slightly less than the previous TV seasons, it is considered to be the biggest deal so far for OTT. Salman charged around Rs 250 crore for Bigg Boss 18 and Rs 200 crore for Bigg Boss 17. At the same time, his fee in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was Rs 96 crore.

Why does Salman Khan charge such a whopping fee to host Bigg Boss?

