Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan says, ‘Papa hai na, if he forgets…’ – Adorable video wins hearts, Watch

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share an emotional hug on stage at The Bads of Bollywood event; the heartwarming video goes viral.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is also entering the world of entertainment, not as an actor, but as a director. The preview video of his debut series, The Bads of Bollywood, was released today, on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the preview event. During the event, Aryan and Shah Rukh were seen hugging each other on stage. This was the first time Aryan Khan spoke in front of the media.

What did Aryan Khan say?

While interacting with the media at the event, Aryan Khan said, “Today, I’m very nervous because this is the first time I’ve come on stage in front of all of you. That’s why I’ve been practising this speech over and over for the past two days and three nights. I’m so nervous that I’ve even written it on the teleprompter. In case the lights go out, I’ve also written it on a piece of paper and brought a torch with me!”

Aryan further said, “Even then, if I make a mistake – Papa is there. And if I still make a mistake after all this, please forgive me; this is my first time.” Shah Rukh Khan humorously brought out the page of Aryan’s speech, which was stuck to his back. Seeing the heartwarming bond between father and son, the audience burst into loud applause.

When will Aryan’s series ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ be released?

The preview video of the series The Bads of Bollywood has been released. The series is produced by Gauri Khan. Apart from directing, Aryan Khan has also written the story. It will stream on Netflix starting September 18.

Raghav Juyal and Lakshya play the lead roles. In addition, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS:

