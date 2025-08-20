Home

This ‘Pardesi pardesi’ girl is superstar’s daughter , who once overshadowed Karisma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani, quit acting due to…; Looks unrecognisable now

Where is Raja Hindustani actress Pratibha Sinha now? She was seen in Pardesi Pardesi Jaana Nahi song

If you’re a fan of 90s movies, then the superhit song “Pardesi Pardesi Jaana Nahi” from Raja Hindustani likely still lives in your memory. While Karisma Kapoor played the lead role in the song, there was another face on screen that captured the audience’s attention in just a few seconds. The name of this incredibly beautiful girl was Pratibha Sinha, no ordinary newcomer, but the daughter of a legendary superstar heroine. With her charm, she left a lasting impression. This actress, with her expressive eyes, natural simplicity, and desi charm, won hearts with just that one song.

Interestingly, Pratibha was not a stranger to the film industry; she was the daughter of veteran actress Mala Sinha. Yet, she agreed to take on a small role. With filmy blood in her veins, when she entered the industry in 1992, many believed she would go on to have a long and illustrious career like her mother.

Pratibha appeared in several films such as Dil Hai Betaab, Pokiri Raja, Deewana Mastana, and Koi Kisi Se Kam Nahin. But sadly, she didn’t last long in Bollywood. After 2000, she suddenly vanished from the film industry. No interviews, no public appearances, no social media presence, it was as if she had completely distanced herself from the glamorous world.

Where is Pratibha Sinha now?

Recently, when Pratibha Sinha was spotted at a saree exhibition in Mumbai, many people failed to recognize her. Dressed simply in a black outfit, with grey hair and visible signs of age on her face, yet her smile remained just the same. She bought 8–10 sarees, interacted warmly with everyone, and revealed that her name is now Pratibha Lohani, taking on the surname of her father, Chidambaram Prasad Lohani, a renowned actor from Nepal.

Pratibha Sinha and Nadeem Saifi’s controversy

Pratibha’s name was once also linked to famous music director Nadeem Saifi. It is said that the two grew close, but Pratibha’s mother, Mala Sinha, never approved of the relationship. Nadeem was already married and belonged to a different religion, which reportedly created tension. Their relationship sparked quite a stir in the media, but Pratibha dismissed the news as mere rumours. In contrast, Nadeem later claimed in an interview that Mala Sinha had mentally harassed his family.

Today Pratibha Sinha is living a quiet, private life away from the film world. Neither the noise of fame nor the echo of controversies. She has separated herself from the world of glamour and is living a simple, peaceful life in Mumbai. Her story is like those stars who shine for a moment, but stay in the hearts forever. Pratibha Sinha’s Ek Jhalak spread magic in the 90s era, even today she holds a special place in the hearts of the people.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS:

