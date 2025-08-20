Home

This film, which was released in the year 2020, sparked many controversies due to its bold content, which surprised many in the film industry.



A gripping tale of ambition, desire, and betrayal has quietly made its way to the digital world, captivating audiences with its bold narrative and intense performances. This film, which initially stirred conversations upon its release, is now gaining renewed attention on OTT platforms.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Dirty Hari, a 2020 Telugu-language erotic romantic thriller directed by M. S. Raju. Featuring Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in lead roles, the movie delves into the complexities of human relationships, ambition, and the consequences of choices driven by desire. After its theatrical release, Dirty Hari is now available for streaming on OTT platform Aha in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

What was the storyline of Dirty Hari?

This erotic thriller follows the story of Hari, a young and ambitious chess player from Nizamabad who moves to Hyderabad with dreams of making it big. He becomes involved with Vasudha, a wealthy and cultured woman, and they soon marry. However, Hari’s aspirations and desires lead him into a passionate affair with Jasmine, an aspiring actress and his friend Akash’s girlfriend.

What were the controversies stirred by Dirty Hari?

Dirty Hari sparked controversy for its bold and sensual content, which was seen as a significant departure from traditional Telugu cinema norms. The promotional materials, especially the trailer, focused heavily on the erotic elements, which led to accusations of sensationalism and overshadowing the film’s actual storyline. What further surprised many was director M.S. Raju’s involvement, as he is best known for family-centric blockbusters like Varsham and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. His shift to an erotic thriller genre was unexpected and stirred conversation in film circles.

How was the box office reception?

Dirty Hari had a limited theatrical release and performed modestly at the box office. Since it was a low-budget film with a niche target audience, its box office earnings weren’t very high as it earned Rs 0.16 crore on a worldwide scale, and turned out to be a huge dud. However, the film gained traction after its OTT release, where it found a better response due to its bold content and curiosity factor, and managed to grab IMDb rating of 5.6.

