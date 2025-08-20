Home

This film was once refused, but became a launchpad, with just 75 minutes on screen, he stole the spotlight from every superstar, movie name was, he is…

The journey of King Khan could have looked very different if he had not agreed to do Deewana.

For more than 30 years, Shah Rukh Khan has ruled Bollywood with his charm and versatile acting. Fans lovingly call him ‘King Khan’, though his journey started with some unusual choices. In the early days, he was mostly seen in negative roles. Over time, his image transformed, and today he is regarded as the man who wins hearts worldwide.

His Bollywood debut

Not many remember, but Shah Rukh’s first Bollywood film was Deewana (1992). The romantic action-drama also starred Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. Directed by Raj Kanwar and written by Sagar Sarhadi, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster.

Did Shah Rukh initially reject Deewana?

Yes. When the offer came, Shah Rukh had already signed five other films – Dil Aashna Hai, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, King Uncle and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Busy with those, he first refused Deewana. But the makers kept approaching him. Eventually, he agreed – and destiny made sure this was the first to hit the theatres.

How big was his role in the film?

Interestingly, Deewana ran for 156 minutes, but Shah Rukh entered only after the 81st minute. That left him just 75 minutes on screen. Yet, those 75 minutes were enough to shake the industry. His energy and screen presence outshone even established stars of that era.

Deewana’s Plot

The movie revolved around Kajal (Divya Bharti), who becomes a widow after her husband Ravi (Rishi Kapoor) goes missing. Just when life seems empty, Raja (Shah Rukh Khan) walks in, changing everything for her. The mix of romance, drama, and action struck the right chord with the audience.

Deewana’s Box Office performance

Deewana became the second-highest-grossing film of 1992. It left behind big names and big films like Govinda’s Shola Aur Shabnam, Amitabh Bachchan’s Khuda Gawah, Dharmendra’s Tehlka, and Sunny Deol’s Vishwatma.

What if Shah Rukh had not done it?

If Shah Rukh had missed Deewana, his career might have started with less successful films. Instead, the movie gave him a dream entry. One blockbuster later, the industry had found its new star, and Bollywood’s King was born.











