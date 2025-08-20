Home

The Gahmar village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, has the distinction of being the largest village in India as well as all of Asia.

Largest village in Asia: Despite rapid urbanization and industrialization over the last few decades, India remains largely a rural/agrarian economy, with the country having a total of 6,40,930 villages, a number that has reportedly increased to 6,64,369, according to various reports.

But did you know that Asia’s largest village is also located in India, which also boasts another unique distinction– its is known as the ‘village of soldiers’ as every household in this hamlet has at least one family member serving in the Indian Army. Let us find out more about this remarkable village.

Where is the village located?

Located on the banks of the River Ganga, on the railway route between Patna and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction (formerly Mughalsarai), around 40 kilometers from the district headquarters Ghazipur, the Gahmar village is spread over about 8 square miles (about 20-22 square kilometers), making it the largest village in Asia.

The Gahmar village, known for its large population and rich military tradition, is divided into 22 tolas or pattis, with each of these named after a renowned person or Army soldier.

What is the population of Gahmar village?

As per various media reports, the population of Gahmar village is estimated to be between 1.20 lakh and 1.50 lakh people, with locals asserting that the figure is about 2 lakh, considering the natives who live in other parts of the country due to work, studies, etc. The figure is abnormally large for a village, because rural regions are generally less densely populated than urban areas.

The village has about 25,000 registered voters, and is mainly dominated by the Rajput community, which forms about 60% of its population, followed by Yadavs, Verma, Brahmins, and other castes.

Why Gahmar is called ‘village of soldiers’?

Apart from being the largest village in Asia, Gahmar is also known for its long military tradition, and its believed that every home in this giant hamlet has at least one member who is serving, or has served in the Indian Armed Forces. As per reports, Gahmar village is home to about 15,000 ex-servicemen, while around 12,000 natives are currently serving in the Indian Army or paramilitary forces in positions ranging from soldier to colonel.

According to media reports, several families in the village have three generations associated with the Indian Army, and young men are often seen preparing for military recruitment every morning and evening 1600 meter track at Mathiya ground located on the banks of River Ganga.

