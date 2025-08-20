Home

This Pakistani actress became an overnight sensation in Bollywood, was once linked to a star, one mistake ended her career, now works as…, name is…

This actress from Pakistan became a huge sensation in the Indian film industry. However, she grabbed headlines after she did a controversial sequence, which almost ended her career.

Pakistani actresses have dominated Bollywood since the beginning. Although Pakistani artists are currently banned in India, many Pakistani artists have entertained the Indian audience a lot. Today we will talk about actress Meera, who appeared in Amisha Patel’s brother Ashmit Patel’s film Nazar in the year 2005. Nazar was Meera’s Bollywood debut film. During this time, Meera’s name was linked a lot with Ashmit. This film was directed by Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and the story of the film was written by Mahesh Bhatt. Meera has worked in more than 5 films in Bollywood. Let’s know about her.

When did Meera made her debut?

Meera made her Lollywood (Pakistani film industry)debut in 1996 with the Pakistani film Chief Sahib and even after being 48 years old, she is active in the film industry. Talking about Bollywood, after Nazar, she worked in Lucky Ali starrer film Kasak, Panch Ghaatein Mein Paanch Crore, Bhadas, Bumper Draw, Dunno Y 2 … Life is a Moment. Currently she is shooting for films like Chha Ja Re and Oscar. She has also worked on TV, in which she has done programs like Main Sitara and Naagin. Meera is very active on social media and keeps giving updates of her work to the fans.

Meera’s name was once linked with a Bollywood actor

Her kissing scene with Ashmit Patel in the film Nazar created a big uproar, which was later removed. During this time, her name was linked with Ashmit Patel and the discussions of their affair were spreading in Bollywood. Now she is active in Pakistani politics along with films. Along with this, she has also had a special relationship with controversies.

Who is Meera married to?

In the year 2009, a businessman from Faisalabad, Sheikh Ateeq-ur-Rehman, claimed that he was married to Meera in the year 2007, but the actress denied this marriage and filed a case against the businessman, but in the year 2018, on the basis of evidence, the court declared the actress as Ateeq’s wife.











