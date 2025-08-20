Home

News

Union Minister Amit Shah moves bills in LS for removal of PM, CMs; they can be removed if…

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved three bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days,

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved three bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition.

As soon as the bill was tabled, the Opposition members began protests and trooped into the well, raising slogans, as some of them tore copies of the Bills.

Opposition MPs, including AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress’ Manish Tewari and K C Vengopal, spoke against the introduction of the Bills, terming the proposed law against the Constitution and federalism.











