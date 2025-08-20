Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retired from ODI Cricket? ICC leaves fans in SHOCK by…





New Delhi: Two great Indian players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli disappeared from the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, August 20. From this news, there is a big wave of questions by fans over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s retirement in ODIs. Both these players, who have retired from Test and T20I, were removed from the ICC ODI rankings.

A week ago, Rohit Sharma was in second place in the ODI rankings. On the other hand, Virat Kohli was in fourth place with 736 points. In the latest ODI rankings, Shubman Gill has reached the top with 756 points.

Where is Babar Azam in the list?

Babar Azam is now at number two in the current ICC rankings. The absence of Rohit and Virat’s names in the top 100 is probably being considered a flaw in the ICC system. Because both the legendary players are currently active players in ODIs.

When did Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli perform last in ODI?

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played an ODI in February 2025 in the Champions Trophy in the UAE. Rohit played a brilliant innings in the final of the tournament and led India to the ICC ODI trophy for the first time in a decade.

How was Virat Kohli’s performance in the Champions Trophy 2025?

On the other hand, Kohli had performed brilliantly in the group stage of the tournament. He handled the India innings in the difficult conditions of the Dubai International Stadium. Teams like New Zealand and Australia gave a tough fight to the Indian team.

