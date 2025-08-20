Home

Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on divorce, slams his ‘sugar daddy’ T-shirt: ‘People began…’

Dhanashree Verma opened up about her emotional breakdown during her divorce hearing with Yuzvendra Chahal and called out the cricketer’s choice of attire that sparked a storm online.

For the first time, Dhanashree Verma has spoken publicly about her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Appearing on the podcast Spill The Tea, she admitted that the day of the separation was far from easy.

“Divorce is not something to celebrate. It’s not a celebration; it’s something very sad and deeply emotional. People must not forget that it’s not just about the two individuals, but also about the families involved—those who genuinely love and care about you,” she said.

How did she describe her emotions during the hearing?

The choreographer recalled the overwhelming emotions she experienced when the final verdict was announced.

“I also believe true grief and chaos in a marriage have to be understood and acknowledged by both parties. Marriage begins with love, but when it ends, it often ends in distrust. The day it happened was very emotional for me, my family, and I’m sure for everyone around us. Even though we were mentally prepared for it, when the verdict was about to be given, I broke down completely. I started howling in front of everyone,” she revealed.

Why did Chahal’s t-shirt cause controversy?

On the day of the divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal appeared in court wearing a black t-shirt with the bold words “Be your own sugar daddy”. The outfit immediately set social media abuzz, with many interpreting it as a sly dig at Dhanashree.

Dhanashree, however, slammed the move. “He walked out first, and that whole t-shirt episode unfolded. I wasn’t even aware of it at the time because I was still inside. I left through the back door because I didn’t want to face the media. I was just wearing a simple t-shirt and jeans,” she clarified.

How did she react after the incident?

Dhanashree admitted that the moment left her shaken but also strangely freed her, “I sat in my car, still trying to catch my breath. Before I even realised what had happened, people began speculating about me because of that stunt. Sitting there, I felt like, ‘It’s done. It’s dusted.’ Somewhere, I did feel bad. Why was I even crying about this? Then I thought, forget it—let’s end this. That moment gave me the motivation to laugh and move on. It’s over,” she concluded.











