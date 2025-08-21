



50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Fans of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), the iconic Indian game, can now claim today’s exclusive reward – the Silvermoon Tide – Kar98K. Perfect for sharpshooters, this special edition adds a polished edge to your armory. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

EGZBZB5HQRDJSNBU EGZCZD45397TXU68 EGZDZTNSQEUSST88 EGZEZU6SVNG7QMU6 EGZFZDTXMS9QV3Q8 EGZGZ74ANQ8CUAMJ EGZHZAVUK48SAFEG EGZIZUNR8J9ASVU6 EGZJZBMA7Q5798BU EGZKZ8886G968B87 EGZLZRXVXF839W3X EGZMZ5WHFTX6B6TU EGZNZAF5H6JGSRSQ EGZOZA7MX7MNM7DC EGZPZGMGGG8R9J84 EGZQZ5XDBFJVXK4B EGZRZUMQXHSQT8RS EGZVZ6US9MKC7R9G EGZTZKMJ7XA553PN EGZUZXDGDWWWBBWE EGZBAZ5P9BHT88BF EGZBBZHDJQ396RSM EGZBCZ4593X66J6M EGZBDZEMNCQVN8NE EGZBEZGVS5NW66NH EGZBFZWEFE6FDDXH EGZBGZ9NBU4GG3QF EGZBHZ438UWNETNG EGZBIZ6F4JTAMPJ7 EGZBJZHXGUTK4SG3 EGZBKZSKRUWGFNDP EGZBLZN8RV68JSX9 EGZBMZHX8DMXQXHF EGZBNZS7THRFXB46 EGZBOZ8PK57CFBSG EGZBPZS3FEXCEBKP EGZBQZNNW89DWHTR EGZBRZWHP6CQPS7H EGZBVZ6RAX73PWWB EGZBTZA65GD5EPDS EGZBUZ3AFVSE96DM EGZCAZSENGCCXUW9 EGZCBZFQ9WESDJNA EGZCCZ7PQ3BG7CFR EGZCDZCEBGEM46UB EGZCEZGWE7J7A64C EGZCFZ48RVUMES9P EGZCGZ6S5V6PV6R8 EGZCHZS6F73XWTBF EGZCIZDA4MJDTSMT

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

