Baaghi 4 to lead IMDb list of 2025 most anticipated Indian movies, ahead of Param Sundari and Jolly LLB 3

Home

Entertainment

Baaghi 4 to lead IMDb’s list of 2025’s most anticipated Indian movies, ahead of Param Sundari and Jolly LLB 3

Close behind Baaghi 4 is Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, securing the second spot with 13.8% on IMDb list.

According to IMDb’s real-time popularity charts (as of August 20), Sajid Nadiadwala’s action thriller Baaghi 4, releasing on September 5, is the most-awaited Indian film of 2025. With 24.5% audience interest, it has taken a clear lead and along with other upcoming biggies, has cracked IMDb’s coveted Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Titles list.

The Tiger Shroff actioner, part of the popular Baaghi franchise, has been drawing audience interest, ever since the teaser was released recently. The film’s dominance on the anticipation charts highlights the continued appeal of mass action cinema in India.

Close behind Baaghi 4 is Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, securing the second spot with 13.8%. The Telugu biggie, helmed by Sujeeth, has been generating enormous hype, particularly due to Pawan Kalyan’s return in a stylish gangster avatar. Scheduled to release on September 25, the movie promises to be a big-screen action spectacle.

At number three is Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Param Sundari (12.4%). The movie is slated to release on August 29. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 (9.9%), scheduled for September 19 release, finds itself in fourth position currently, proving that courtroom drama-comedies still hold wide audience appeal even in a crowded lineup of mega-budget entertainers.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The fifth to tenth positions show a diverse mix of genres and industries, signalling how anticipation in Indian cinema is no longer confined to just one region or style. Anime-inspired Mirai (9.5%) has carved its way into the fifth slot, while Lokah Chapter One: Chandra (8.7%) and The Bengal Files (6.9%) further add to the range with fantasy storytelling and politically charged drama, respectively.

Raghu Dakat (5.3%) and Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (5.2%) showcase how period dramas and franchise-driven sequels continue to attract attention, with Kaantha (3.9%) rounding off the top ten. The rating of the top 10 movies is based on IMDb’s page views, which keep changing.











