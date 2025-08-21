Home

Tejas MK1A is India’s homegrown 4.5 generation fighter aircraft. (File)

New Delhi: In a major development, the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a deal worth Rs 62,000 crore to purchase 97 more Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1A from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Once inducted, these fighter jets will play a pivotal role in boosting the strength of the Indian Air Force.

It is important to note that the single-engine Tejas is a 4.5-generation delta-wing multi-role combat aircraft. It has been designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), while HAL is responsible for its production. The Tejas Mk-1A is an advanced version of the Tejas Mk-1.

Here are some of the key details:

Tejas, the supersonic combat aircraft, is the smallest and lightest fighter jet in its segment worldwide.

It has a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 and a combat range of 1,200 kilometers.

With the capability of mid-air refueling, its range can extend up to nearly 3,000 kilometers.

This aircraft can fly at an altitude of up to 50,000 feet.

Tejas can take off carrying 6,500 kilograms of various weapons, including rockets, air-to-air missiles, Astra Mark-1, and several other missiles.

The first LCA Mk-1A is built at HAL’s new production line in Nashik LCA Mk-1A is soon ready for its maiden flight. The state-owned aircraft manufacturer aims to deliver the first LCA Mk-1A, produced in Bengaluru, to the Indian Air Force in September—about 18 months behind schedule. For air-to-ground operations, integration of the BrahMos NG is in progress, along with anti-radiation missiles, anti-ship missiles, precision-guided bombs, laser-guided bombs, and unguided bombs.

The LCA Mk-1A will replace the Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 fighter jets. The world’s fourth-largest air force is set to retire its last iconic MiG-21 fighters in September, marking the end of their 62-year service. A decommissioning ceremony will be held in Chandigarh.











