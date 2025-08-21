Home

News

Bad news for IT professionals as Donald Trump may ban H-1B visa for Indians due to….

The US government may ban the H-1B visa system due to recent tensions between India and the US.

Bad news for Indians as H-1B visa holders in US are being asked to reveal home address and…

H-1B visa system: In a environment where the United States, led by President Donald Trump is taking every step possible to negatively impact the India-US relations, reports have it that the next target of the US President could be the H-1B visa system through which Indian IT engineers make a career in the US. For those unversed, the Donald Trump led US government has imposed a massive 50% tariff on its exports to the United States in a matter of punishment for India due to the import of Russian crude oil. Here are all the details you need to know about the H-1B visa system and why they could be the next target of the US government.

Why US may take action on the H-1B visa system next?

Media reports suggest that H-1B visas could be the next target, which may be cause of concern for the over 2 lakh Indians who secured such visas in FY 2024. Reports also say that the Make America Great Again Supporters (MAGA) supporters of Donald Trump are driving an online campaign against Indian tech workers, arguing that they take away American jobs amid mass layoffs.

“End Indian H-1B visas to replace American jobs and stop sending money and weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war.” politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the most prominent voices to have re-started the online campaign against the H-1B visa said on X (formerly Twitter).

Story highlights:

1. After Trump imposed massive tariffs on India, there are reports that H-1B visa system can be the next target.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

2. Trump’s MAGA supporters are calling for a ban on the visa system.

3. The VISA system is critical as it’s used by Indian IT professionals.

4. Donald Trump has imposed 50 % tariff on India.

What does Donald Trump think on H-1B visa system?

“We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d’, wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters — you’ve got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs… they need engineers like nobody’s ever needed them,” US President Trump had said on the H-1B visa system.











