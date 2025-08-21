Bad news for Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned by Pune court due to…

Home

Jolly LLB franchise has once again made the headlines for it’s controversial portrayal of lawyers. A petition filed by lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar has been taken by Pune court to issue notice to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

Bollywood’s much-talked-about film ‘Jolly LLB 3’ has once again got into a legal mess. A Pune court has issued a notice to the film’s lead actors, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. This action has been taken on the petition of lawyer Wajid Khan Bidkar in the Pune court. He alleges that the court proceedings and the judiciary have been made a laughing stock in the film.

Jolly LLB 3 in trouble?

According to reports, the petition states that the way lawyers and judges have been portrayed in the film is derogatory. The complainant has particularly objected to a scene in which judges have been addressed as ‘mamu’. The court has taken a serious view of this and has ordered Akshay and Arshad to appear in person on September 28.

There has already been a protest

This is not the first time that ‘Jolly LLB 3’ has come into controversy. In May 2024, Ajmer District Bar Association President Chandrabhan had filed a case against the makers of the film. He had alleged that this film hurts the dignity of the judiciary and shows lawyers and judges in a ridiculous manner. Chandrabhan had even demanded that the shooting of the film be stopped.

He had said, ‘Looking at the first and second parts, it is clear that the makers do not respect the dignity of the judiciary of the Constitution. Even during the shooting in Ajmer and the surrounding areas, the attitude of the actors does not seem serious.’

The journey of ‘Jolly LLB’

The first part of the film ‘Jolly LLB’ was released in the year 2013, in which Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla played the lead roles. After this, its sequel came in 2017, in which Akshay Kumar appeared in the lead instead of Arshad and Huma Qureshi was with him.

Now both Akshay and Arshad will be seen together in the third part. The film is being directed by Subhash Kapoor. This time the cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Gajraj Rao.

