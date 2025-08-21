Home

WATCH: Captain of Shah Rukh Khan’s team loses cool after getting dismissed cheaply, his name is…

Shah Rukh Khan-owner Trinbago Knight Riders lost their CPL 2025 match to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 8 runs on Thursday.

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran reacts after being dismissed in CPL 2025 match vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. (Photo: CPL/Getty Images)

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan owns multiple cricket teams around the world. One of those teams is Trinbago Knight Riders while competes in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). On Thursday, in a CPL 2022 match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Shah Rukh Khan’s TKR stumbled to a eight-run defeat at North South in Antigua.

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran lost his cool and his actions after getting dismissed cheaply went viral on social media. Chasing 168 to win, Pooran was stumped for 10 off 14 balls by Falcons off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

The Lucknow Super Giants and former West Indies batter furiously started slamming the pitch after slipping and failing to make his ground.

WATCH Nicholas Pooran get dismissed by Rahkeem Cornwall HERE…

Needing 14 off the final over and with the mighty Kieron Pollard well set and with his eye in the Knight Riders looked set to complete the victory. Enter Shamar Springer. The right arm quick held his nerve with a mixture of short and full balls that Pollard failed to send to the fence.

Four off the last ball was not enough for Pollard or the Knight Riders, the win seeing the Falcons head to the top of the table and Nicholas Pooran’s side languishing second from bottom.

Fabian Allen lifts Falcons to competitive score

Pooran won the toss and inserted the Falcons, this looked to have worked out very nicely as the Knight Riders bowled tightly to reduce the hosts to 77/5 in the 14th over. A counter-attacking knock by Fabian Allen from the lower order saw him strike 45 off just 20 deliveries including three fours and three sixes. The runs were crucial and hauled the Falcons to a respectable total of 167/6.

Southpaw quick bowler Obed McCoy earned the Player of the March award for taking 4/39 with the ball to keep the Knight Riders at bay. The dangerous Colin Munro guided to short third for 44 after getting the Knight Riders off to another rattling start with the bat, McCoy pocketing him and the dangerous Alex Hales in the same over.

Pooran, Keacy Carty and Darren Bravo chipped away but couldn’t stay at the crease long enough to make a match-winning contribution. Pollard then smashed seven boundaries to get Knight Riders back in the contest but ultimately couldn’t get his side over the line at the last.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders lost their CPL 2025 match to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. TKR captain Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for only 10 by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. TKR former captain and all-rounder Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten on 43 off 28 balls with 4 sixes. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons all-rounder Fabian Allen scored 45 off 20 balls and pacer Obed McCoy claimed 4 wickets.











