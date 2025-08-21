Home

On October 31, 2023, Cindy Singh was charged with capital murder in Tarrant County, Texas after which she escaped to India.

In a huge success for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cindy Rodriguez Singh, one of America’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ has been arrested. Cindy Rodriguez Singh is married to Indian-origin, Arshdeep Singh. She has been arrested from India. The exact state from where she was held is yet to be disclosed.

“CAPTURED: The 4th “10 Most Wanted” fugitive has been arrested in the last 7 months, thanks to the Trump Admin. Cindy Singh will face charges of Unlawful Flight To Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder. Let this be a warning to all CRIMINALS: You will be captured and CHARGED,” the White House said in a statement on X.

What is the case?

Singh was wanted for the 2022 murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. She allegedly fled the US in March 2023.

Cindy (40), along with her Indian-origin husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six children, was last seen on a flight headed to India on March 22, 2023. It was just days after her son was officially reported missing.

In October 2024, Interpol issued a Red Notice against her. Her name was added to the FBI’s “most wanted” list in July this year as the federal probe agency also raised the reward for information leading to her arrest from $25,000 to $250,000.

Why was she in FBI list?

Cindy Singh was the first mother who accused of killing her own child and hence was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which has included over 500 of the most notorious criminals in US history. She was placed in 4th position on the list.

