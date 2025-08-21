‘Double Up’ Your Expectation – TECNO Spark Go 5G Sale Starts August 21, Priced INR 9,999





Business Wire India

TECNO, a brand renowned for its advanced signal technology, aims to deliver the best signal in every corner of India, has announced the first sale of its latest innovation — the Spark Go 5G. Designed for India’s ambitious digital generation, Spark Go 5G blends power, style, and reliability, making future-ready technology more accessible than ever. The device will go on sale starting August 21 across India.

With the Spark Go 5G, TECNO brings its ‘Double Up’ philosophy to life — doubling up on battery, performance, and connectivity, while keeping the phone slim and stylish. Packed with a 6000mAh battery in India’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone in its segment at just 7.99mm, the device ensures all-day power without compromise. TECNO Mobile aims to deliver the best signal across every corner of India, showing why this mission matters, making the best in class tech more accessible than ever.

On the connectivity front, Spark Go 5G raises the bar for its segment with 5G Carrier Aggregation and 4×4 MIMO — delivering stronger, more stable connections. It also debuts a unique “No Network Communication” Mode, giving users control to disconnect when they choose.

For a smarter experience, TECNO introduces its in-house Ella AI Assistant, supporting 5 Indian languages — Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi, making everyday interactions seamless, personal, and practical.

Powering the experience is the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM (4GB + 4GB Virtual) and 128GB storage, running on HiOS 15 (Android 15). The 6.74-inch 120Hz display further enhances viewing with fluid, immersive visuals.

Available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise green and heritage-inspired Bikaner Red, Spark Go 5G is priced at INR 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and will go on its first sale starting August 21, 2025 at retail outlets across India.





Source link