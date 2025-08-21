Home

News

Dream11, MPL, My11Circle to be banned? Cricket market worth Rs 983,000,000 will now be…, IPL’s earning may now get…

With the passage of Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill-2023, the future of Dream11, MPL, My11Circle is now uncertain.

IPL Trophy 2025

Online Gaming Regulation Bill: In a significant development on Thursday, the Union Parliament passed the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill-2023 which seeks to regulate real-money online gaming. As per media reports, the bill could directly impact cricket sponsorships and fantasy sports platforms. While the bill is being welcomed as a step toward curbing illegal betting and protecting consumers, many media reports quote experts as saying that it may disrupt cricket’s financial ecosystem, where companies like Dream11 and My11Circle are major sponsors.

How big is India’s online gaming industry?

Notably, Dream11 is the the Indian cricket team’s title sponsor (≈$44 million about Rs 358 crores), and My11Circle, the IPL’s official fantasy gaming partner (Rs 625 crore for five years). Here are all the details you need to know about why the government is bringing the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill-2023. The decision of the government is expected to impact the massive online cricket business of Rs 983,000,000.

What Union Minister said on Online gaming in India?

“Online gaming is an important sector of Digital Bharat. There are three segments of online games — e-Sports (training-based, often played between teams); Online Social Games (fun, educational, community-based), and Online Money Games (involve financial stakes, addictive, and harmful,” Railways and Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a series of posts on social media platform X about the ‘Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill-2023’.

Story highlights:

The Rajya Sabha has passes the Online Gaming Regulation Bill. The Bill seeks to regulate real-money online gaming in India. It might affect the massive online cricket business of Rs 983,000,000. Notably, Dream11 is the the Indian cricket team’s title sponsor.

Why government choose society’s welfare over revenue?

“There are thousands of complaints and grievances from across the country. The government chooses the safety of families over any other interests. When it comes to choosing between society’s welfare and government revenue, PM Narendra Modi has always chosen middle-class families,” Vaishnaw added on the bill.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

(With inputs from agencies)











