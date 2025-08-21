Home

Online Gaming Bill 2025: Dream11, Winzo, My11Circle and THESE Apps may be banned but not BGMI, Real Cricket, Here’s why

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to ban the operating, facilitating and advertising of online games played with money, with a view to checking rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that online money gaming has become a serious social and public health issue, causing demonstrable negative impact on society.

Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. It is important to note that the bill also seeks to prohibit advertisement related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or fine up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment up to three years and/or fine up to Rs 1 crore. However, not every online game is going to be affected by the bill.

Here are some of the key details about the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025:

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 proposes that any person offering an online money gaming service in violation of the stipulated provisions will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine that may extend to Rs 1 crore, or both.

Offences under key sections are sought to be made cognizable and non-bailable. Online money game is one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment. The bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities — from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries.

Dream11 and My11 Circle are all at risk as the bill proposes a blanket ban on games where users stake money to win cash prizes, regardless of whether they are based on skill or chance.

The bill wants to set up a National Online Gaming Commission (NOGC) to oversee licensing, classify game types, enforce compliance, and promote e-sports.

The government is distinguishing competitive e-sports from gambling-based platforms. E-sports is to be encouraged and regulated while the other is to be banned.

According to news agency PTI, it acknowledges that formal recognition of e-sports will enable India to tune into the global competitive gaming landscape, spur innovation, create opportunities for the Indian start-up ecosystem, and make the country a global magnet for game development. Real Cricket, EA Sport FC, and Free Fire are the games falling under the former category while Dream11, My11 Circle, MPL, Winzo, GamesKraft, 99Games, and the like are likely to face consequences.

Popular online mobile games like BGMI and Free Fire, which fall under the battle royale category, are not expected to be banned by the new bill.

The revenue of battle royale games comes from cosmetic purchases (skins, patches, designs) and not real-money betting. According to reports, the new bill does not target cosmetic or in-game spending that is not tied to monetary gains.

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking for urgent intervention on the proposed bill.

AIGF argued that if the bill is passed, crores of genuine gamers could be affected and would have to resort to illegal sites and gambling networks run by unregulated operators.

NODWIN Gaming Co-Founder and MD Akshat Rathee said the government’s intent to recognise and promote esports is an encouraging step towards building a structured and globally competitive ecosystem.

