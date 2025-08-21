



Business Wire India

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Top 20 Essential Skills for ArcGIS Experience Builder.This new book leads users—beginners and experts alike—through the process of creating visually stunning and highly functional apps. Concise chapters with simple instructions guide readers on how to create various types of apps to visualize data, perform analysis, explore 3D environments, and more. With explanatory screenshots and self-paced learning resources, each chapter takes about 45 minutes to finish. Upon completion, readers will know how to:

Use ArcGIS Experience Builder interface and create layouts

Employ best practices from a design perspective

Create simple apps to perform a number of useful activities

Set up powerful tools to conduct analysis and gain valuable insights

Share apps and optimize them for mobile use

Top 20 Essential Skills for ArcGIS Experience Builder is perfect for ArcGIS users who want to understand ArcGIS Experience Builder, what kind of apps they can create, and how to make them functional as well as visually compelling. The book is authored by writer Thomas Coughlin along with Michael Gaigg and Alix Vézina, both engineers who specialize in solutions for Esri.

Top 20 Essential Skills for ArcGIS Experience Builder is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589487949, US$89.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487925, US$89.99). This book can be purchased at most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2025 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri Globe and Frame logos, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250821165033/en/





Source link