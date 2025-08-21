European Commission Approves Tablet Formulation of BeOne Medicines’ BRUKINSA® for All Approved Indications





BeOne Medicines Ltd. (Nasdaq: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced that the European Commission has approved a new film-coated tablet formulation of BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) for all approved indications.

"Developed to meet the real-world needs of patients, the new BRUKINSA tablet formulation aims to simplify treatment, reduce pill burden, and enhance ease of administration, reflecting our continuous focus on patient-centered innovation,” said Giancarlo Benelli, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, BeOne. “With more than 200,000 patients treated globally and the broadest label of any BTK inhibitor in Europe, BRUKINSA's differentiated clinical profile continues to make an impact for people facing certain B-cell cancers."

The recommended dose of BRUKINSA continues to be 320 mg daily. The BRUKINSA tablets are 160 mg each, allowing patients to halve their daily pill intake from four pills to two. Additionally, they are smaller than the capsules and have film coatings, which make them easier to swallow.

Important Safety Information

The current European Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) of BRUKINSA is available from the website of the European Medicines Agency.

The information provided in this press release is intended for a global audience.

About BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib)

BRUKINSA is an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared with other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease-relevant tissues.

BRUKINSA has the broadest label globally of any BTK inhibitor and is the only BTK inhibitor to provide the flexibility of once or twice daily dosing. Additionally, BRUKINSA is the only BTK inhibitor to demonstrate PFS superiority to a first-generation BTK inhibitor in a Phase 3 study.

The global BRUKINSA clinical development program includes approximately 7,100 patients enrolled in 30 countries and regions across more than 35 trials. BRUKINSA is approved for at least one indication in more than 75 markets, and more than 200,000 patients have been treated globally.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the tablet formulation of BRUKINSA; the replacement of BRUKINSA capsules with tablets; and BeOne’s plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading “About BeOne.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeOne’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

To access BeOne media resources, please visit our Newsroom.

