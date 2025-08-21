Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR movie surpasses Sitaare Zameen Par’s lifetime earnings, but can it beat Fighter, Chhaava

Home

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR’s movie surpasses Sitaare Zameen Par’s lifetime earnings, but can it beat Fighter, Chhaava? Check collection report

War 2’s worldwide box office collection is reported to be more than Rs 300 crore. Hrithik Roshan’s movie surpassed Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. Check day-wise collection report.

War 2 box office collection day 8: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani star in the spy thriller War 2, which made a massive collection on its opening day. The film received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. However, its collections saw a significant drop during the weekdays, and it is now struggling to maintain momentum at the box office. The movie is also facing tough competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Let’s take a look at its collection on Day 8

According to a report by Sacnilk, War 2 earned Rs 1 crore on its eighth day, bringing its total collection to Rs 212 crore. The film will now aim to reach the Rs 250 crore mark. At the box office, it has already broken the records of films like Sunny Deol’s Jatt, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Raid 2.

War 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection Week 1 in India

Day 1- Thursday: Total – Rs 54.00 crore

Day 2 – Friday: Rs 61.00 crore

Day 3 – Saturday: Rs 36.00 crore

Day 4 – Sunday: Rs 34.00 crore

Day 5 – Monday: Rs 9.50 crore

Day 6 – Tuesday: Rs 10.00 crore

Day 7 – Wednesday: Rs 5.75 crore

Total – Rs 212.25 crore

War 2 beats Sitare Zameen Par’s all-time collection

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR-led film War 2 has surpassed the 2025 Aamir Khan film Sitaare Zameen Par at the worldwide box office. Aamir Khan’s movie, which grossed Rs 263 crore worldwide in its lifetime, emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 as well as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Now, the records have been broken by War 2. The worldwide collection of Ayan Mukerji’s movie is reported to be more than Rs 300 crore.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the latest installment in the expanding YRF spy universe, which includes blockbusters like Pathan (Shah Rukh Khan) and the Tiger series (Salman Khan).

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role of Kabir, along with N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.











