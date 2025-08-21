Home

War 2 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s action film slows down in earnings on day seven, collected Rs…

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani has managed to reach the Rs 300 crore club including worldwide earnings. On day seven the film’s earning brought no major difference in earnings.

War 2 box office collection day 7: War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherji, has reached the 300 crore club worldwide in just seven days. But it is still behind 200 crores in the country. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ is far ahead in the race. It has reached 222 crores in the country and 428 crores worldwide. But on Wednesday, on the 7th day of release, both have suffered a setback once again. While ‘War 2’ has suffered a loss of -37.89% in its earnings, ‘Coolie’ has suffered a loss of -30.63% in its business.

War 2 Box Office Collection- check detailed report

According to sacnilk, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Junior NTR’s film, which earned 9.00 crores in the country on Tuesday, did a business of only 5.59 crores on Wednesday. On the 7th day, only 13.59% of the seats were occupied in the theatres. After seven days, ‘War 2’ has now made a net collection of 199.09 crores in the country. On Wednesday, while the Hindi version did a business of 4.45 crores, Tamil earned 9 lakh rupees and Telugu earned 1 crore rupees.

Check day-wise War 2 box office collection

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 52 Cr [Hi: 29 Cr ; Ta: 0.25; Te: 22.75] Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 57.85 Cr [Hi: 45 Cr ; Ta: 0.35; Te: 12.5] Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 33.25 Cr [Hi: 26 Cr ; Ta: 0.3; Te: 6.95] Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 32.65 Cr [Hi: 27 Cr ; Ta: 0.3; Te: 5.35] Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 8.75 Cr [Hi: 7 Cr ; Ta: 0.15; Te: 1.6] Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 9 Cr [Hi: 7.75 Cr ; Ta: 0.1; Te: 1.15] Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 5.50 Cr * early estimates Total ₹ 199.00 Cr

Is War 2 struggling at the BOC

‘War 2’ has been badly affected by the negative reviews. The situation is such that there is no big film in front of it in the Hindi belt. There is no new release this Friday either. Despite this, it could not earn 200 crores in the country in 7 days. Another matter of concern is that the budget of the film is 400 crores. In such a situation, if the pace does not increase, it will be a big flop. Anyway, in seven days, if not in the country, it has achieved the mark of 300 crores in worldwide earnings.

‘War 2’ has done a gross business of 238.10 crores in the country and gross earnings of 69.25 crores abroad. In this way, in seven days, it has made a gross collection of 307.35 crores worldwide.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, was released on August 14.












