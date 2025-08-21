Home

Sports

Rinku, Sanju OUT! This star player IN: India’s predicted playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 by…

Check out Indian Cricket Team’s predicted playing XI for the Asia cup 2025 given by star India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. Interestingly, he did not include Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh in the XI.

Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: India’s senior batter Ajinkya Rahane has made a prediction on India’s playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025. Interestingly, Ajinkya Rahane has not included Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson in his playing XI.

Who will open the innings for Team India?

Rahane, who has played 20 T20 matches for India, also believes that he would like to see Sanju Samson as an opener, but he is sure that Indian Test captain Shubman Gill will open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

What were Ajinkya Rahane’s statements?

“Shubman is back in the team; I’m sure he is most likely to open with Abhishek Sharma. Personally, I would like to see Sanju Samson in the team because he has done really well. Very confident guy, very good team man. I feel that is a very important thing,” said Rahane on his YouTube channel.

“Sanju is a great team man, but that’s a very good problem to have for the team management. In my opinion, probably Sanju Samson will sit out, though as I said, I would like him to play and be in the playing XI. But Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for the team,” Rahane added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

When will the Asia Cup 2025 take place?

The Asia Cup matches will be played between eight teams in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28. The BCCI Senior Men’s Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, announced India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup on Tuesday, August 19.

Who is Team India’s captain and vice-captain?

BCCI appointed Shubman Gill as the vice-captain. The right-handed batsman from Punjab played his last T20I match for India against Sri Lanka on July 30, 2024. Suryakumar has been appointed as the captain of the team.

What is Ajinkya Rahane’s predicted playing XI for India in Asia Cup 2025?

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Shama, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy/Harshit Rana

What is Team India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025?

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Story Highlights

Ajinkya Rahane selected his predicted playing XI. No Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh in the playing XI. Team India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav was named captain and Shubman Gill was named vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025.











