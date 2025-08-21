Interactive Brokers Launches Connections Tool for Smarter Investment Discovery





Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the launch of Connections, a powerful new tool that helps investors uncover trading ideas and evaluate investment opportunities by highlighting connected investment ideas across the global market. Built directly into the IBKR platform, Connections enables users to explore related stocks, ETFs, options, economic indicators and other products from one centralized location.

Because Interactive Brokers offers access to one of the most extensive selections of global products in the industry, Connections can surface a broad set of related products. By combining cross-asset insights from stocks, options, futures, bonds, Forecast Contracts, themes, and more across 160 markets, Connections helps investors discover relationships that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“Clients of Interactive Brokers can access stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more across 160 global markets from a single integrated platform,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “That breadth is the result of decades of work expanding our product offering and geographic reach, and it’s what makes Connections possible. By bringing all of this together, Connections helps our clients uncover opportunities that other platforms simply cannot match.”

The Connections feature includes data on peer companies, themes, Forecast Contracts tied to economic indicators such as housing starts and interest rates, ETFs, options, futures, bonds, and trading strategies. This gives investors a complete and flexible toolkit for discovering new opportunities, managing risk, or building ideas around a specific stock or theme.

Real-World Use Cases:

A user analyzing a well-known technology company may uncover lesser-known competitors in cloud storage and explore the Cloud Computing theme to view other connected names within that industry.

An investor with a long position in a major homebuilder can explore Forecast Contracts linked to new home sales or view options strategies that could reduce exposure to shifts in housing data.

For emerging topics like Carbon Capture, users can identify companies linked to the theme through ETFs, revenue streams, or macroeconomic factors, revealing new ideas and insights that may not be immediately obvious.

With the Connections tool, investors can:

Analyze all connected instruments and strategies in one view

Explore related companies, thematic trends, Forecast Contracts, and sector-aligned ETFs, as well as other tradable instruments like futures, options and bonds

Compare companies and performance across market themes and sectors

Identify ways to hedge, diversify, or expand exposure using a broader market context

In addition to Connections, Interactive Brokers provides a comprehensive set of discovery tools, including global valuation comparisons, sentiment analysis, bond screening, and securities lending insights, designed to help investors uncover opportunities across markets, asset classes, and investment styles.

Product availability may vary depending on the country of residence and the Interactive Brokers affiliate.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

