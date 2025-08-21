India’s first astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla described his visit to the International Space Station, as a mission for the entire nation.

Highlights of his address

The benefit of executing a human space mission is more than the training.

The supplementary knowledge we get just by being there is invaluable. All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Very soon we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and our soil

The experience is very different from what you learn on the ground.