Chhattisgarh horror: Kanker man abducted, killed by Naxals for hoisting Indian flag on I-Day, ultras accused him of…

A local man who was seen hoisting the Indian flag during Independence Day celebrations in a viral social media video, was reportedly abducted and later killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

The victim, Manish Nureti, was among the locals seen hoisting the Indian flag on Independence Day.

Naxal violence: In a horrifying incident of Naxalite violence in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, a local man who was seen hoisting the Indian flag during Independence Day celebrations in a viral social media video, was reportedly abducted and later killed by the ultras, who accused him of being a police informer.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Manish Nureti, along with two others, was taken by a group of armed Naxalites, when they stormed his native Binagunda village under Chhotebetiya police station limits on Monday. An official said the Naxals held a ‘Jan Adalat’, where Nureti was executed for being a police informer, while the two other villagers were released after a beating.

The Maoist ultras put up a poster claiming Nureti was a police informer, which is untrue,” said Kanker SP IK Elesela, adding that the victim’s body is yet to recovered, and his kin are being contacted.

“Naxalites frequently visit Binagunda village. In the last one-and-half years, Naxalites have killed four-five people after accusing them of being police informers. However, none of the deceased had any connection to police,” Elesela said, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P confirmed that Manish Nureti was seen in a viral video where he is participating in Independence Day celebrations and hoisting the tricolor on the occasion. “A probe is underway in the killing and strict action will be taken against those involved,” the IG asserted.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media platforms showing some villagers, including children, unfurling the Tricolour amid slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Nureti was one of the villagers seen in the video, police said.

As per police sources, the Naxalites were unhappy with Nureti and some others for hoisting the national flag in the village on August 15, PTI reported.

