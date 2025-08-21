Home

Kolar Gold Field (KGF) was mined continuously for 120 years but how much gold has been extracted from here, the number will surprise you

Kolar Gold Field

KGF mine history: You must have heard about the Kolar Gold Field (KGF) which is known for being one of the biggest gold mines of India. The world famous KGF mine is a mining region in K.G.F. taluk (township), Kolar district, Karnataka, India. However, do you know the fact that Kolar Gold Field (KGF) was mined continuously for 120 years and a result, a massive amount of gold was extracted from here. Here are all the details you needs to know about the amount of gold that was extracted from the KGF.

How much gold was extracted from Kolar Gold Field (KGF)?

According to reports, 800 to 900 tonnes of gold was extracted from the Kolar Gold Field (KGF), which is a massive figure as per India’s gold consumption. The interesting thing about the KGF mine is that America has the largest gold reserves in the world and as per media reports, they have 8133 tonnes of gold. Even more gold has been extracted from KGF alone.

How big was Asia’s largest and deepest gold mine?

Story highlights:

When the KGF at its peak, it was globally renowned and nicknamed “Little England” for its British-style colonies. More importantly, the KGF mine extended over 3 km deep, symbolized both India’s wealth and colonial exploitation. However, the closure of the world’s famous mine left thousands unemployed, sparked protests, leading to several questions. Despite occasional calls to revive operations, the government has ruled out reopening due to high costs and technical challenges.

