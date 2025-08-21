Home

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon applauds Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali for backing a female-led film

Kriti Sanon praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, saying that it was commendable that someone had the courage to invest such a large amount in a female-led film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali stands tall as one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema, often mentioned in the same league as legends like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, and Guru Dutt. Through his films, he has set new benchmarks in presenting Indian stories with unmatched authenticity and grandeur. A true force in the world of entertainment, SLB has not only redefined Indian storytelling but has also taken Indian cinema to the global stage. One such creation was highly acclaimed and loved Gangubai Kathiawadi, which won 5 National Awards. While the film received tremendous love from all quarters, this time, National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has also praised the film and SLB for making a female-led story in the way it deserved to be told.

Actress Kriti Sanon was seen praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi as she said, “Take a risk on the subject, not on who’s leading it. If a female-led film… the only one that comes to my mind, honestly, that has been at that scale, at that budget, was Gangubai Kathiawadi. You felt like it was larger than life. It would have been the same-looking film even if a man were leading it.”

“And I felt like the budget, the shots, everything was taken in a larger-than-life way. When someone makes an entry, we call it a ‘hero shot’ — where you make someone look larger than life. That doesn’t normally happen when a female is leading a film like that. So I was very, very happy seeing that. At least someone had the guts to put in that much money on a female-led film.”

Moreover, The anticipation builds for SLB’s next LOVE & WAR. It’s thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source











