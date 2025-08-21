Home

‘Made Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore’, Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha, reveals how he escaped bankruptcy just in time

Producer Ayesha Shroff opens up about her husband Jackie Shroff’s smartest investment move and how it brought them significant financial gains.

In the unpredictable world of Bollywood, fortunes can change overnight. One moment, you’re riding high on success; the next, you’re grappling with unforeseen challenges. For Jackie Shroff and his wife, Ayesha Shroff, this rollercoaster became all too real. Just as they were on the brink of financial despair, an unexpected turn of events altered their destiny.

What did Ayesha Shroff say while recalling her days of financial hurdles?

In a candid interview, Ayesha mentioned that before their financial downturn, the Shroffs made a strategic investment in Sony Entertainment Television during its launch in India in 1995. Ayesha Shroff recalled this venture as a “fantastic experience,” highlighting the diverse team they assembled, which included Jackie bringing his fame, alongside experts in banking, television, and computing.

How did their deal get finalized?

Ayesha Shroff shared that their deal with Sony was sealed after she hosted a grand party for the international executives, attended by top Bollywood celebrities. Though the executives were initially hesitant due to Sony’s big business ties, the impressive gathering helped win them over. By the end of the night, they agreed to sign the deal. Ayesha Shroff said their Sony investment was more about people than paperwork, calling it their best and most rewarding deal. She shared that they exited happily due to a group clause and personal choice.

What did Ayesha Shroff say about the profit scale?

Further, Ayesha mentioned about the growth in initial investment. She said, “It was much more than what we expected, and if you apply that concept to the deal, it was like Rs 1 lakh to Rs 100 crore back then. I don’t think I would have stayed even if the partners wanted to stay on. It was time to leave.” For the unversed, for Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha, the 2002 film Boom marked a major setback. It was their first venture into film production, but despite featuring a star-studded cast led by Amitabh Bachchan and other biggies, including Jackie, the movie flopped at the box office, which forced the couple to declare bankruptcy; however, their investment in Sony became a strong move for them.

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff’s journey stands out as a story of timing and smart decisions. Just when financial ruin seemed near after the failure of Boom, a well-placed investment in Sony years earlier came to their rescue.











