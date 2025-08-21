Home

Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s choti bahu Radhika Merchant dances with Shah Rukh Khan, shows moves on ‘Chammak Challo’ – Watch viral video

Anil Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant dances with Shah Rukh Khan on his song ‘Chammak Challo’. Watch the video.

Shah Rukh Khan and the Ambani family share a close relationship. Their friendship goes back many years. Their children are also friends, and this has been evident on numerous occasions. Recently, a video has surfaced featuring the Ambani family’s younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, with Shah Rukh Khan. The dance video if the two has gone viral. It shows Radhika and SRK grooving to Chammak Challo song from Ra.One movie. After the video went viral, fans were thrilled to see the two dancing together, with many saying that Radhika looks no less than a Bollywood heroine.

Watch Radhika Merchant and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance video:

In the video, Radhika enthusiastically follows his dance steps and matches his rhythm with great energy. The dance appears to be from an event where the song is playing on an LED screen in the background, while the two of them dance at the front. Radhika’s excitement is at its peak, and people in the audience can be seen recording their video. As of now, it is unclear which event this video is from.

In the video, Radhika Merchant is seen wearing a short white dress paired with a brown jacket. She completes her look with white bellies and open hair. After watching the video, fans have been sharing their reactions online. One user wrote, “Radhika looks so happy- she’s dancing with Shah Rukh like a child.” Another praised Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “Shah Rukh is teaching her the steps so lovingly.” Someone else commented, “Shah Rukh Khan is truly a gentleman, his style is absolutely heart-winning.”

Shah Rukh Khan was a part of Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani’s wedding

Let us tell you, Shah Rukh Khan also performed at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding. He was seen on stage alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights:

Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani share a close bond Radhika Merchant and Shah Rukh Khan groove to Chammak Challo song Radhika Merchant looks so happy and excited to groove with Shah Rukh Khan in the viral video

In addition to this, he was a part of almost every wedding function. Shah Rukh Khan, along with Puri, attended the wedding ceremony, as well as all the pre-wedding events.











