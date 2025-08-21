Home

AI Superpower Ranking: Not China or India but this country is leading the world in AI, India is at…

Due to its AI supercomputing capacity, number of AI companies, India has been given the 6th rank in the AI Superpower Rankings, ahead of China.

Artificial Intelligence

AI Superpower Ranking: In a significant development in the fast changing world dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), a new report has ranked the top countries of the world on the basis of their Artificial Intelligence capabilities. In a point of good news for India, the country has emerged ahead of China in the AI Superpower Ranking 2025 released by US-based Technology Resource Group (TRG). As per the AI Superpower Ranking 2025, the United States has secured the top spot while India was ranked sixth, leaving China one place behind at seventh. Here are all the details you need to know about the AI Superpower Ranking 2025.

Who has topped the AI Superpower Ranking 2025?

As per the AI Superpower Ranking 2025 released by US-based Technology Resource Group (TRG), the United States has got the first place in this list, UAE is at number two, Saudi Arabia is at number three. Moving forward, the Asian giant South Korea is at number four, while France is at number five.

Talking about India’s rank, India is at number six and China is at number seven. After China, there are countries like Britain and Germany in the list.

How is AI Superpower Ranking decided?

Talking about its methodology, the AI Superpower Ranking has been prepared on the basis of countries’ AI supercomputing capacity, number of AI companies and employees, and government preparedness for AI adoption.

AI Superpower Ranking: India vs China

As per the AI Superpower Ranking, the US is on the top of the list with 39.7 million H100-equivalent megabytes of computing power and a power capacity of 19,800 megawatts. In comparison, India has 1.2 million H100-equivalent megabytes of computing power with 1,100 MW capacity, far ahead of China’s 400,000 megabytes and 289 MW capacity.

