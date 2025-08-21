Home

Rocky Jaiswal addresses claims of being insecure, using Hina Khan’s fame: ‘Not making as much as her’

Hina Khan’s husband, Rocky Jaiswal, opens up about people assuming he feels insecure because he earns less than Hina. Here’s what he had to say.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most beloved couples on television, and fans shower them with a lot of love. The couple is currently seen on Colors TV’s reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga. However, Rocky has been facing trolling on social media, with some accusing him of taking advantage of his wife’s wealth and fame. In response, Rocky Jaiswal gave a fitting reply to the trolls during an interview with Pinkvilla, where he addressed everything from being accused of using Hina’s name and fame to dealing with insecurity.

Is Rocky taking advantage of Hina’s money and status?

Hina Khan’s husband, Rocky Jaiswal, said in an interview with Pinkvilla, “I don’t think we have ever craved attention as a unit. I know that she is the celebrity, I know she is the star, I know my position, my placement. I don’t want to giddy on her back and become somebody. I just don’t want that. If I had to become somebody, I would become somebody on my own. And I’m not somebody who loves a lot of glamour or attention on me.”

Rocky accepted that he is not earning as much as Hina earns. He revealed whether he is feeling insecure in marriage, “I’m not making as much as Hina. She is a star in her own right. Do I get benefits because Hina is a star? Of course, yes! Are we together because of that? Of course, no! Mujhe insecurity nahi (I don’t have insecurity). Mujhe pata hai if I am going to be somewhere with Hina Khan, she would have a bigger representation, response from people, in every way. Why should I be angry with it? Why should I be insecure about it?”

He further said that I have a sense of money. But I am not so crazy about this matter that I will lose the relationship. He further appealed to the people not to pull their partner down. Rather, support them and help them move forward.

How did Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal meet?

While Hina was one of the leading faces of TV with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rocky joined the show as supervising producer. Talking about their first impression, he states, “The first day is very interesting because when I joined that show, which Hina was doing. I joined it as a Supervising Producer. Hina just came from a holiday then. She was not happy. Usko bilkul khushi nahi thi ki maine voh show join kiya hai (She was not happy at all that I have joined that show).” Rocky recalled that Hina was “cold” towards him initially but soon, their equation improved. “There was a lot of cold vibe from her side. I was like Chalo koi nahi dekhte hai. But I knew that she is not happy,” he said.

Hina and Rocky had a registered marriage after dating for 13 years. The couple got married on 4 June 2025. The pictures of their dreamy wedding went viral on social media.











